Public warned not to approach man on the run from prison

Jamie Roy was being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary when he went missing.

Jamie Roy: The 24-year-old was on remand at Barlinnie. Police Scotland

The public has been warned not to approach a remand prisoner who has escaped from hospital in Glasgow.

Jamie Roy was being treated at the city's Royal Infirmary when he went missing at 11pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who was at HMP Barlinnie, has links to Bishopbriggs and the north of Glasgow.

Inspector Andrew Small said: "I would like to speak to anyone who is aware of Jamie Roy's whereabouts and would encourage them to contact police.

"We are searching areas in and around Glasgow as we believe at this time he is actively evading police.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out extensive enquiries and that Jamie Roy is not considered a danger to the general public however please contact police."

Roy is around 6ft with dark hair and tattoos on both sides of his neck.