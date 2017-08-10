Cladding panels to be removed from Glasgow  hospital

Panels similar to those on Grenfell Tower to be stripped from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Hospital: Panels are used on three external areas (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Some panels of cladding are to be removed from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precautionary measure, it has been announced.

The panels were identified after a major audit of fire safety at the Glasgow hospital in the wake of the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in London in June.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC) said the survey identified a type of aluminium composite material had been used which was of a similar type to that used on Grenfell.

The material is not the exact type as the cladding on the London tower block, but is being removed anyway in a bid to reassure patients and staff.

An NHSGCC spokeswoman said: "The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is one of the most fire safe buildings in the country, having been designed and engineered to meet building and fire safety regulations.

"However, as a purely precautionary measure, and to make sure the public, our patients and our staff have full confidence in the safety of the hospital we have taken the decision to remove the panels.

"Our hospital management teams are working on plans to minimise the impact on patient care."

The panels are used in three external sections of the building, the spokeswoman said.