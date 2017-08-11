Woman dies after blaze tears through semi-detached house
A 46-year-old woman was removed from the house but died at the scene.
A woman has died after a fire tore through a house in Dumfries and Galloway.
The blaze stated in Addison Place in Annan shortly after 2am on Friday.
Emergency services were called out to find the semi-detached house "well alight."
Fire crews used breathing gear and high pressure hoses to bring the flames under control.
A joint investigation will now take place, involving Police Scotland and the fire service.