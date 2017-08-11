Boy, 14, 'suffers serious injury' while being arrested

Scotland's policing watchdog is investigating the incident in Cumbernauld.

Arrest: Crown Office ordered probe (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

An arrest that allegedly left a 14-year-old boy seriously injured is being investigated by Scotland's policing watchdog.

The youngster was detained in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on July 21.

He allegedly suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury while he was being apprehended.

The Crown Office has asked the Police Investigations and Review (PIRC) to examine the incident.

A PIRC spokesman said: "We are undertaking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Cumbernauld.

"The matter has been referred to the PIRC by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and a report on the Commissioner's findings will be submitted in due course."

Police Scotland confirmed it is aware of the investigation but made no comment.