Raffle to win seven-bedroom mansion for £5 cancelled

Anyone who entered the competition should expect a refund from PayPal.

Mansion: The raffle contravened PayPal terms and conditions. Shamus Fitzsimmons

A raffle draw to win a seven-bedroom £625,000 mansion in North Lanarkshire has been called off after a money transfer website shut the competition down.

Thousands of people are set to have their money refunded after PayPal cancelled the account, saying it was necessary "in order to protect customers".

The luxury house boasts an open fire, billiards room, triple garage, one acre of private, landscaped gardens and a heated outdoor swimming pool with a sauna.

Just days after the competition gained national attention, Shamus Fitzsimmons was told by PayPal that his account was suspended.

An email from PayPal informed Mr Fitzsimmons he had breached its terms.

It said: "In the PayPal acceptable use policy it is explained that pre-approval is required for any activity with an entry fee and a prize.

"No pre-approval was sought or obtained for the type of transactions you wished to receive through the PayPal account."

PayPal said it will be refunding all entries made, which is believed to be around £71,000.

Any similar property competitions will not be supported in the future, it said.

PayPal added: "After much consideration, we have decided not to allow PayPal to be used to buy tickets for entry to house prize draws in the UK in order to protect consumers, PayPal and the people running such draws from the associated risks.

"We understand the disappointment that this issue has caused, and we sincerely regret that we are unable to support these transactions."