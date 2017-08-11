Woman in hospital after being hit by a bus on busy street

The incident happened on Kilmarnock Road in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Hit: The woman was knocked over on Kilmarnock Road. Goggle

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus on a city street.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at around 4.15pm on Friday.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

It is understood the incident happened outside The Granary pub.

The road was closed while police carried out investigations.