Police searching for 'vulnerable' 13-year-old girl 

A vulnerable teenager has gone missing from her home in Cumbernauld.

Shannon Wilson was last seen at her home address in Garngibbock Road, near Greenfaulds High School at around 4.30pm on Friday.

The 13-year-old is described as being slim with dark hair in a ponytail and around 5ft 4 in height.

When she was last seen she was wearing dark blue jeans, a pink hoodie and thick glasses.

Police also believe that the schoolgirl may be barefoot.

Inspector Stuart Robertson from Coatbridge Police Station said: "Shannon has never gone missing before and her family are extremely worried about her.

"We need the assistance of the local community to find her and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Shannon in the area to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge Police Station via 101.

