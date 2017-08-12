Missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe and well

Shannon Wilson went missing from her home address in Garngibbock Road, Cumbernauld.

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Cumbernauld has been found safe and well.

Shannon Wilson had last been seen at her home address in Garngibbock Road, Cumbernauld, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

The teenager was found at around 10.30pm the same night.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The public have been thanked for their help in finding Shannon.