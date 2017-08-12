Man left with face injuries after homophobic hate crime

Police have appealed for information after the attack in the west end of Glasgow.

Hate crime: Police have called the assault 'despicable'.

A man has suffered serious face injuries after a homophobic hate crime in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old was walking with a friend on Kersland Street near to Great Western Road at around 2am on Wednesday when his friend was subjected to homophobic abuse by another man who was not known to them.

When he tried to intervene he was assaulted by the man and had to be taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for information as they look to trace the 'despicable' man involved.

The suspect is described as white and in his early 20s.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a block top with black tracksuit bottoms.

He was also in the company of a woman described as being in her early 20s, around 5ft6 in height and with shoulder length blonde hair.

The pair were last seen walking east along Great Western Road.

Detective Constable Stuart McDonald from Drumchapel CID said: "This despicable individual not only subjected an innocent man to homophobic abuse, but also assaulted his friend when he came to his aid.

"This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw the man and woman described above, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101 and quote incident number 0268 of Wednesday 9th August 2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.