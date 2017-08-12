Three arrested after £430,000 heroin and cannabis find
Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences.
Three people have been arrested after £430,000 worth of illegal drugs were found inside a vehicle in South Lanarkshire.
Police officers stopped and searched the vehicle on Teiglum Road, Lesmahagow at around 5.05pm on Friday night following an intelligence led operation.
The search resulted in a quantity of heroin and cannabis with an estimated street value of £430,000 being recovered and seized.
Two men, aged 28 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and are currently being detained in police custody.
