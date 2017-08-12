Three arrested after £430,000 heroin and cannabis find

Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences.

Arrested: The three suspects are in police custody.

Three people have been arrested after £430,000 worth of illegal drugs were found inside a vehicle in South Lanarkshire.

Police officers stopped and searched the vehicle on Teiglum Road, Lesmahagow at around 5.05pm on Friday night following an intelligence led operation.

The search resulted in a quantity of heroin and cannabis with an estimated street value of £430,000 being recovered and seized.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and are currently being detained in police custody.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.