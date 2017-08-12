Two men convicted after £625,000 cannabis recovery

Stephen Rouse and Adam Southall have pled guilty to being involved in supplying drugs.

Guilty: Stephen Rouse admitted drug supply. Police Scotland

Two men have been convicted of drug offences after police recovered a cannabis haul worth £625,000.

Adam Southall, 22, and 53-year-old Stephen Rouse pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs following a combined recovery of approximately 135 kilos of cannabis resin.

The recovery comes after a joint operation between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency carried out in the Motherwell area, between December 2015 and January 2017.

Detective Inspector Graeme Naysmith of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Scotland said: "Targeting those involved in drugs remains a priority for Police Scotland.

"These people have no thought for the harm their drug pedalling causes, all they care about is making money from their criminal activities.

"People can be assured, we will do everything in our power to rid our communities of drugs."

Both will appear for sentencing at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.