Cyclist, 83, dies after collision with car in Glasgow 

Peter Cassidy

The pensioner was cycling on Cumbernauld Road when she collided with the car.

Fatal: Ms Watson collided with a car on Cumbernauld Road. Google 2017

An 83-year-old female cyclist has died after being hit by car.

Jean Watson died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital two days after the crash in Chryston, North Lanarkshire.

The pensioner was cycling north on Cumbernauld Road at around 8am on Thursday when a grey Citroen C1 collided with her on a slip road between the A752 and the A80.

She suffered a serious head injury in the collision and was taken to the hospital in Glasgow.

Police are now looking to find family members of Ms Watson who lived in Cumbernauld Road, Chryston.

Sergeant Craig McDonald from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell said:

"Officers have so far been unable to trace any relatives of Ms Watson and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with this matter to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone with information regarding Ms Watson's movements prior to the road crash to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101 and quote incident number 0740 of Thursday 10th August 2017.

