Firearm and drugs worth £300,000 recovered in Glasgow

Heroin and cannabis were recovered along with a firearm and rounds of ammunition.

Police: Three people were arrested after bust.

Police have recovered a firearm along with £300,000 worth of heroin and cannabis in a Glasgow drugs bust.

Officers executed two search warrants in Gartloch Road and Rigby Drive in the east end of the city on Thursday as part of an intelligence led operation.

During the searches, quantities of heroin and cannabis worth an estimated street value of £300,000 were recovered along with a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

Two men, aged 30 and 36, were arrested and detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs and firearms offences.

A 26 year old woman was also arrested and detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lipsett said: "Police Scotland will not tolerate this type of reckless and criminal activity, which clearly causes risk and harm to our communities.

"Specialist officers work every day to gather intelligence and target individuals who engage in the supply of controlled drugs, and with the continued support from members of the public, we will put a stop to it.

"Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their area is urged to contact their local police office via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

