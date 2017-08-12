Man left with facial injuries after assault and robbery

The victim had his watch stolen in the incident on the early hours of Saturday.

Hairleeshill Road: Man was assaulted and robbed of watch. Google

A 20-year-old man was left with facial injuries after being assaulted and robbed in an unprovoked attack.

The victim also had his watch stolen in the incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday.

The man was walking along Hairleeshill Road in Larkhall just after midnight when he was approached by two-men who were not known to him.

The men assaulted the victim and robbed him of his watch before making off along Wilson Street.

The 20-year-old was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and was released after treatment to a facial injury.

Detectives investigating the crime have appealed for information.

The first man is described as in his 20s, of slim build, and was wearing a light grey jogging suit.

The second man is described as in his 20s, of slim build, and was wearing a dark coloured jogging suit with a distinctive white trim down the zip of the jacket.

Detective Constable David Timmons from Cambuslang CID said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man who was simply heading home after a night out.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or noticed the individuals described above acting suspiciously to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from Cambuslang CID and quote incident number 0098 of Saturday 12th August 2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.