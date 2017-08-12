Men in balaclavas broke into house and threatened family

A 29-year-old man was assaulted by the two weapon wielding men during the incident.

Two weapon wielding men in balaclavas broke into a house and threatened the young family who live there.

A 29-year-old man was assaulted by the two men who demanded money.

A 30-year-old woman and five-year-old boy were also threatened after the men broke down the door of their flat in Witch Road, Kilmarnock in the early hours of Saturday.

The family of three were asleep when they were awoken by the disturbance at around 1am.

The two men assaulted the man before threatening the family with a weapon but when the householders said they had no money, they made off empty handed.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for information.

The first man is described as 5ft6 to 5ft7, of stocky build, and was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a balaclava.

The second man is described as 6ft, of stocky build and was wearing a light coloured jacket and a balaclava.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville from Kilmarnock CID said:

"To break into the home of a young family and subject them to such a terrifying ordeal is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we find the individuals involved.

"We understand that the men may have been in the area around 2300 hours before the incident took place, possibly in the company of a third man, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them to get in touch."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact officers at Kilmarnock CID via 101 and quote incident number 0338 of Saturday 12th August 2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

