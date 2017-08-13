Man dead after quad bike crash near Glasgow airport
A 24-year-old man has died in the crash that took place on a busy M8 slip road.
A man has died in a quad bike crash on a busy M8 slip road near to Glasgow Airport.
The crash took place in Renfrewshire at around 3.45pm on Saturday and the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who attended.
A police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the incident: "Officers were called to a road crash involving a quad bike on the M8 at Junction 29, east bound.
"Emergency services attended and a 24 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene."
The road was closed off until 7.20pm.
