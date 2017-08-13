Four pensioners injured after serious road crash on A78

The two men and two women have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Crash: Two men and two women have been taken to hospital. STV

Four pensioners have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Ardrossan.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was driving north on the A78, Eglington Road when it collided with a silver Ford Focus car travelling the opposite direction.

The 71-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Corsa and his 69-year-old female passenger were taken to University Hospital, Crosshouse, Kilmarnock along with the 78-year-old driver of the Ford Focus and his 69-year-old female passenger.

They are all receiving medical treatment for various injuries and hospital staff describe their conditions as stable.

Police officers at the Road Policing Department in Irvine are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

They want to speak to anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone who has captured the crash on their dash camera.

If you any information regarding this incident you should contact Irvine Road Policing Department via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 2723 of 12 August.

