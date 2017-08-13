Two suffer serious head injuries after city centre brawl

The two men, aged 45 and 53, were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Brawl: Two men were injured in altercation. Google

Two men have been left with serious head injuries after a mass brawl in Glasgow city centre.

The incident took place at around 7.45pm on Saturday outside the Millennium Hotel on North Hanover Street when a group of men became involved in an altercation with another group of men.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and two men, aged 45 and 53, were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to their injuries.

Medical staff have described their condition as stable.

Detectives have appealed for information following the disturbance.

Detective Constable Tara Hogan from Stewart Street CID said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance to please come forward as you may be able to assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stewart Street CID via 101 and quote incident number 3858 of Saturday 12th August 2017.

