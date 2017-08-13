Woman, 46, who died in house fire named by police

The woman was removed from the house by emergency services but died at the scene.

Addison Place: 46-year-old died after house fire. Google 2017

A woman who died after a fire tore through a house in Dumfries and Galloway has been named.

Andrea Aitken was in a house in Addison Place, Annan when the blaze started shortly after 2am on Friday.

Emergency services were called out to find the semi-detached house "well alight" as fire crews used breathing gear and high pressure hoses to bring the flames under control.

The 46-year-old was removed from the house but died at the scene.

Her relatives have been informed.

