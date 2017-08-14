New M8 sees journey times 'significantly improved'

The £500m motorway was officially opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Traffic: Congestion is expected to be reduced on the M8. © STV

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has officially opened the £500 million M8 M73 M74 Motorway, which sees motorists save up to 20 minutes on journey times.

The project, including the new seven mile stretch of the M8 motorway, aims to tackle congestion problems in central Scotland.

This is the first part of a combined £1.7 billion investment by Transport Scotland in the roads network.

New analysis by Transport Scotland shows journey times are significantly improved, with vehicles now travelling along the M8 at an average speed of almost 70mph, even during the busiest periods.

Speaking at the Maxim Business Park at Eurocentral, the First Minister said: "This new length of motorway has completed the M8 link between Glasgow and Edinburgh and Scotland's previously most congested junction.

"The M8 is a vital link in the central belt and this newly completed section will help connect people to business, leisure and education opportunities and also creates a better environment for companies to do business."

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "Connectivity between Scotland's two biggest cities is vitally important for trade so we warmly welcome the completion of this major infrastructure project."