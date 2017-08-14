Fire rips through lorry and A82 set ablaze in fuel leak
The vehicle went up in flames in a lay-by at the southern end of Loch Lomond.
Fuel leaking from a burning lorry set the A82 ablaze and shut the route for hours.
The vehicle caught fire in a lay-by at the southern end of Loch Lomond at 9.30pm on Sunday.
Witnesses reported hearing several loud bangs and seeing fire spread across the road near Duck Bay.
Firefighters used a high-pressure foam jet to tackle the fire and the road remained shut until 1.30am.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were was alerted at 21.24pm on Sunday to reports of a lorry fire on the A82.
"Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident, at a lay-by between Balloch and Duck Bay.
"Firefighters used a high pressure foam jet to extinguish the small fire. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."