Fire rips through lorry and A82 set ablaze in fuel leak

The vehicle went up in flames in a lay-by at the southern end of Loch Lomond.

A82: Firefighters tackled blaze with foam jet. Heather Wilson

Fuel leaking from a burning lorry set the A82 ablaze and shut the route for hours.

The vehicle caught fire in a lay-by at the southern end of Loch Lomond at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud bangs and seeing fire spread across the road near Duck Bay.

Firefighters used a high-pressure foam jet to tackle the fire and the road remained shut until 1.30am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were was alerted at 21.24pm on Sunday to reports of a lorry fire on the A82.

"Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident, at a lay-by between Balloch and Duck Bay.

"Firefighters used a high pressure foam jet to extinguish the small fire. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."