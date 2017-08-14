Neil Lennon goal celebrations at Ibrox probed by police

The Hibs boss was criticised over 'inflammatory' gestures towards Rangers fans.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon's conduct during his club's victory against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday is being probed by police.

Officers are also investigating threatening comments made about Lennon on social media.



The Northern Irishman was criticised by some Rangers fans for "inflammatory" actions after he appeared to cup his ears and make a gesture as he celebrated an early goal during his side's 3-2 win in Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Police Scotland has received complaints regarding the conduct of Neil Lennon during the match and that inquiries are ongoing into these complaints and any other issues brought to our attention from Saturday's game."

The spokeswoman added: "Police Scotland is aware of offensive and threatening comments that have been posted on social media concerning an named individual and enquiries are currently ongoing in connection with this."

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about his goal celebrations after Hibs levelled the match in the 20th minute.

When it was suggested Rangers assistant manager Helder Baptista had spoken to police about Lennon, he said: "I didn't make a gesture, I celebrated a goal.

"If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn't get into trouble for doing that.

"I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?"