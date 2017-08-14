Man who died when quad bike smashed into lamp post named

Greig Hogg from Stirling was pronounced dead at the scene on an M8 slip road.

Fatal crash: Incident took place on Saturday afternoon. © STV

A man who died after a quad bike struck a lamp post on an M8 slip road has been named by police.

Greig Hogg, 24, was riding a green SMC quad bike near Junction 29 in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when the collision took place around 3.45pm on Saturday.

Mr Hogg, from Stirling, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police had previously urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Miller from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Greenock said: "I would appeal to anyone who was on the M8 near to Junction 29 around the time of the crash, who may have witnessed what happened, to get in touch.

"I am also appealing for any motorists who could potentially have dashcam footage of the incident, or of the quad bike driving on the motorway beforehand, to please come forward."