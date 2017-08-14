High School faces investigation over Higher help claims

SQA to probe the allegations at Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns.

Mearns Castle: An investigation is under way. STV

The Scottish Qualifications Authority is investigating whether or not pupils at an East Renferwshire school were given too much help with their Highers.

It is alleged children at Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns were given too much help from teachers in geography, history and modern studies.

Pupils were asked in a letter to hand in drafts of their projects before completing final versions under exam conditions.



East Renfrewshire Council denies any wrongdoing.

A spokesman said: "Our staff are well aware of the guidelines set out by the SQA in relation to Higher assignments and these are followed rigorously across the authority.

"At no stage was any pupils' Higher assignment marked. This letter, which unfortunately was poorly worded, was simply issued to stress the importance of these assignments to parents.

"Staff provided support and advice to pupils in preparation for completing their assignments under exam conditions, as is permitted by the SQA, which is what this letter is referring to."

He added: "It is important to stress that the wording of this letter does not accurately reflect the role staff at this school play in supporting pupils with their Higher Assignments, and this has already been amended for the forthcoming session."

The SQA confirmed an investigation is now under way. It is understood pupils will not have their work remarked or grades changed.

An SQA spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a potential issue relating to conditions of assessment for Higher assignment work.

"SQA's criteria on assessment conditions and the assistance which teachers and lecturers can give to candidates are clearly published on our website and in course materials.

"As in all cases where potentially serious matters are raised with SQA, we will now investigate what has happened."

He added: "SQA takes very seriously its obligation to ensure fairness and equity for all candidates in all qualifications through consistent application of assessment conditions."