Driver, 74, dies following two-car smash at junction

The collision took place on the B743 near Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

B743: Crash took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday. CC by Bob Forrest / Cropped

An elderly driver has died in a two-car collision at a junction on a country road in South Lanarkshire.

The crash happened at around 1.30pm on Sunday when a Mazda Tribute car and a black Vauxhall Anatar car collided at the crossroad junction of the B743 and Roman Road, near Strathaven.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Mazda died at the scene.

The male driver of the Vauxhall Antara car, 32, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he was detained overnight but has since been released.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: "I would appeal for any witnesses to the collision that have not already come forward, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to contact road policing officers at Motherwell.

"Information can be passed to officers from the divisional road policing unit at Motherwell on 101. Please quote reference number 2306 of August 13 when calling."