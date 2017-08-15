Murderer stabbed his victim to death with screwdriver

Scott Agnew hunted down Stewart Rexter over an unpaid debt of around £400.

Airdrie: Agnew jailed for at least 18 and a half years over murder. STV

A murderer hunted down his victim and stabbed him to death with a screwdriver.

Scott Agnew was ordered to serve at least 18 and a half years in prison after fatally wounding Stewart Rexter in the attack over a debt.

Agnew had denied murdering Mr Rexter by fatally wounding him on November 3 last year on Victoria Place in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

A jury found him guilty of the offence, which he committed less than a month after being released on bail for another crime.

Agnew, 29, was told by a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday: "This was a sickening and savage attack."

Lord Clark said the evidence was the victim had owed Agnew, who has previous convictions for drugs offences, £300 or £400, which according to some witnesses was a drugs debt.

The judge said: "You went looking for him and having found him you attacked him."

Lord Clark said the brain injury Agnew inflicted on his 38-year-old victim was "unsurvivable" and he succumbed two days later.

The judge said the information before him included a statement from Mr Rexter's father.

He added: "Your murderous attack has had a profound effect on the family."

The judge told Agnew that six months of his minimum jail term was because he had committed the offence while on bail.

He had been freed on bail from Airdrie Sheriff Court on September 12.

The killer was heard threatening to stab his victim before the fatal attack because he had failed to repay money he had owed for five months.

Agnew's trial heard his friends had called him when they spotted Mr Rexter - known as Chico - in Airdrie at about 5pm on the day of the murder.

He told them to trail his target until he got there and caught up with them and accelerated towards Mr Rexter before braking beside him and jumping out of his BMW X5 vehicle to launch the assault.

Agnew grabbed Mr Rexter by his clothing and punched him before stabbing him with the screwdriver.

The victim died in hospital two days later.

Jurors at Agnew's trial were shown footage of the attack captured on CCTV cameras at private homes.

Advocate depute David Taylor told jurors the victim knew he was hunted.

He said: "He knew that he was prey. he knew that his £400 from the summer had not gone away.

"Scott Agnew was there in anger, intent on finding Stewart Rexter, intent on punishing him for his failure to pay debt."

Agnew claimed he had acted in self-defence and said: "I definitely did not mean to kill him. I wouldn't want to kill anybody."

Defence counsel Andrew Murphy said Agnew had admitted he intended to challenge his victim and he was angry.

Mr Murphy said: "He is deeply saddened that his reckless behaviour led to the death of Mr Rexter."