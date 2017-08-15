No criminality in Neil Lennon's celebration at Ibrox

A separate inquiry is under way into threats made against the Hibs boss after the game.

Neil Lennon: Inquiry over threats. SNS Group

Police say Hibs manager Neil Lennon did not commit a crime when he celebrated a goal during his team's 3-2 win against Rangers.

The Northern Irishman was criticised by some Rangers fans for what they perceived as "inflammatory" actions during the match.

Lennon appeared to cup his ears and make a gesture as he celebrated an early goal during his side's victory in Glasgow.

Police say there was no criminality involved, however, and a separate inquiry is under way into threats made against Lennon following the game.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "After discussion with the procurator fiscal we established that no criminality took place. No further action will be taken."

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about the reaction to his celebration.

"I didn't make a gesture, I celebrated a goal," he said.

"If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn't get into trouble for doing that.

"I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?"