Two deliberate fires started at same block of flats

Detectives are investigating two deliberate fires at the same block of flats.

The first blaze on Eton Avenue in Dunoon, Argyll, was reported on Monday at 2.25am.

Emergency services established the fire had been started deliberately in the porch at the front of the building.

At about 2.30am on Tuesday, a second fire at the same property was reported.

Police said inquiries indicate the second blaze was also set deliberately at the back of the property.

No one was injured in either incident but residents were relocated as the damage caused to the building was significant.

Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the area as part of their probe.

Detective sergeant Lynn MacFarlane said: "We are trying to establish why this property has been targeted on two occasions. It's fortunate no one was injured, however, we need to trace whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to the local community to think back and consider if they saw or heard something suspicious.

"I appreciate that the incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning when most of us are asleep, but if anyone has any information then please do contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.