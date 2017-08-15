Man arrested in probe into 'threats' against Neil Lennon

Police are investigating an online post made after Hibs' victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Neil Lennon: Hibs manager will not face police action. SNS Group

A man has been arrested over alleged offensive and threatening comments made against Hibs manager Neil Lennon.

It follows an investigation into an online post made in the wake of Hibs' 3-2 victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Earlier, Police Scotland confirmed they will take no action against Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during the match at Ibrox.

The Northern Irishman was criticised by some Rangers fans for what they perceived as "inflammatory" actions during the match.

Lennon appeared to cup his ears and make a gesture as he celebrated an early goal during his side's victory in Glasgow.

A force spokeswoman said: "Following complaints received, we have reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the procurator fiscal, established that no criminality took place. Therefore no further action will be taken."

Officers arrested a 54-year-old man over the alleged offensive comments on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

