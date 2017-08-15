Train drivers threaten to refuse to work due to violence

Youths are reportedly responsible for antisocial behaviour on west coast trains.

Transport police: Union wants more officers on trains (file pic). British Transport Police

Train drivers are threatening to refuse to work in response to violence against staff by young passengers.

They say a group of youths aged between ten and 15 who regularly travel between Balloch and Helensburgh are responsible.

Train driver's union Aslef has warned drivers may refuse to work on the trains if the situation continues.

They held a meeting with the British Transport Police (BTP), Police Scotland and ScotRail on Tuesday.

Ahead of the talks, Aslef organiser Kevin Lindsay said: "There has been a continuous rise in violence and antisocial behaviour against rail staff on trains and at stations on services from Glasgow Queen Street to Helensburgh and Balloch.

"It is imperative that the transport minister takes urgent action to ensure that passengers and rail staff are safe."

Aslef wants more police on trains and restraining orders for repeat offenders.

Following the meeting, BTP chief inspector Davie Gray called violence against rail staff "inexcusable".

"In recent weeks, we have stepped up our patrols on this stretch of the line in order to deter and detect criminality and antisocial behaviour," he said.

"The public and rail staff should be reassured that we are taking positive and firm action against trouble-makers.

"A number of arrests have been made and we will continue being highly visible both on board train services at Helensburgh and other stations."