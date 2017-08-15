Man, 22, badly injured in assault at Glasgow flat

The 22-year-old was attacked in Shettleston in the early hours of Monday.

Shettleston assault: Appeal to anyone who saw suspect. CC by Alec MacKinnon / Cropped

A young man has been seriously injured in an assault at a flat in Glasgow's east end.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked by another man in a flat in St Mark Street, Shettleston, at around 3am on Monday.

Police said the injured man left the flat after the attack and sought assistance from family who lived nearby. Emergency services were then called and medical assistance given.

The attacker is described as black, between 23 and 30 years of age, 6ft, of slim build, and when last seen was wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured bubble style jacket.

Detective inspector David Reilly, of Shettleston CID, said: "From CCTV we know that the suspect walked away from the flat along Shettleston Road towards Darleith Street, in the direction of Mount Vernon.

"We have been checking with neighbours as well as the CCTV to try and trace the man responsible but would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area yesterday morning."

Anyone with information can pass it on to CID officers at Shettleston Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 0437 of August 14 when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

