Schoolgirl, 14, sexually assaulted at subway station

The teenager alerted police after the attack at Ibrox subway station in Glasgow.

Ibrox: Patrols are to take place within the subway station in Glasgow. CC by Daniel / Cropped

A 14-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted at a subway station in Glasgow.

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the attack at Ibrox subway station on Saturday.

The schoolgirl alerted officers to say she had been sexually abused.

Patrols are to be carried out within the station while CCTV footage is also being looked at following the assault, which happened shortly before 8pm.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl at Ibrox rail station.

"An investigation is under way to examine the circumstances of the incident.

"There have not been any arrests at this time."

