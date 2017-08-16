Two boys caught in Sainsbury's four hours after closing

The youngsters, aged 12 and 13, were hiding in an aisle of a store in East Kilbride.

Two schoolboys were caught hiding in the aisle of a Sainsbury's after being locked in the supermarket, four hours after it closed.

The youngsters, aged 12 and 13, were found in the store at Kingsgate Retail Park in East Kilbride.

A night-shift worker raised the alarm at 2am after the boys were spotted hiding four hours after the store had shut.

A police investigation is under way after electrical items were reported missing from the store at around the same time.

Sainsbury's said no alcohol was stolen or drunk in the incident, which happened on Monday, August 7.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm there was an incident at our East Kilbride store and we are supporting the police with their investigation."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An investigation is under way and inquiries are continuing."