Art school searches for relatives of 'Glasgow Girls'

Ancestors may be entitled to royalties from the use or sale of artwork.

Art: The May Queen by Margaret Macdonald CC Margaret Macdonald

Glasgow School of Art are searching for the ancestors of a group of artists known as the Glasgow Girls.

The women became household names in the late 19th and early 20th century for their unique artwork.



The intricate Celtic designs became known as the Glasgow style, influenced heavily by a group of women who studied at Glasgow School of Art.

Now the race is on to find relatives of the lesser known Glasgow Girls, as their ancestors still own the copyright.

Copyright expires 70 years after an artist's death, meaning that some relatives will have very little time to claim the work - and any royalties which may go with it.

A number of the pieces are still used in exhibitions or sold at auction houses or galleries.

If the copyright owners don't come forward, the money is returned to the seller.

Susannah Waters, archives and collections manager, is leading the search for the Glasgow Girls families.

Ms Waters said: "Some of the Glasgow Girls became very famous and we're very lucky to still be in touch with their families.

"However, there are many other pieces we still have from others who perhaps aren't as well known, and we don't know much about them.

"We'd like to see if we can find family for them to learn more about their lives before and after art school and more about their works."

Women had very few education options in 1890, but attending art school was one of them.

The women were allowed to flourish under the fairly liberal guidance of school head Francis Henry Newbery.

Allowed to take the same classes as men, the young women gained practical skills from which they could make a living.

Ms Waters added: "As well as a potential financial gain, the ancestors will also have the honour of claiming a world renowned artist as part of their family tree."

