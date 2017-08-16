Arrest made following discovery of man's body in flat

Ricky McGettigan was found dead in a residence in East Dunbartonshire on August 9.

Clelland Avenue: Ricky McGettigan was found last Wednesday. STV

A man has been arrested over the death of another man discovered in a flat in East Dunbartonshire.

Ricky McGettigan, 51, was found dead in a flat in Clelland Avenue, Auchinairn, on Wednesday, August 9.

Mr McGettigan, from Auchinairn, had last been seen visiting a friend in Balornock, Glasgow, the previous Sunday.

Police Scotland launched a murder investigation and a 49-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

