Massive fire rips through warehouse near M8 in Glasgow

More than 40 fire fighters were called to the scene of the blaze on Blochairn Road.

Blaze: Dozens of firefighters battling fire. STV

A huge fire has ripped through a warehouse just off the M8 in Glasgow.

The fire service was alerted to the blaze on Blochairn Road at 3.44am on Thursday.

Twelve fire engines, as well as an air appliance, are battling the fire.

There are currently speed restrictions on the M8 due to low visibility from the smoke.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "More than 40 fire fighters are tackling a large fire in a two-storey warehouse on Blochairn Road.

"Twelve appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 3.44am on Thursday.

"SFRS crew are using high powered hoses to tackle and contain the flames."