Major search after 'body' spotted floating in river

Police have been joined by the coastguard at the River Nith in Dumfries.

Search operation: Reports of body in water on Thursday morning. Police Scotland

A major search is under way after reports of a body seen floating in a river.

Police have been joined by the coastguard at the River Nith in Dumfries after receiving reports of the sighting at around 10.55am on Thursday.

The area around Kingholm Quay is currently busy with emergency services as a result of the search and motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

