Bomb alert at Matalan store as retail park cordoned off

Red batteries attached to flashing lights found in box at Phoenix Retail Park, Paisley.

Matalan: Police have hit out at the incident in Paisley. Google 2017

A retail park has been cordoned off due to a bomb alert outside a Matalan.

Red batteries attached to flashing lights were found in a box at the entrance of the store at Phoenix Retail Park in Paisley.

Access to the store was blocked off but the bomb threat was later found to be a hoax.

Paisley inspector Tracy Harkins described the incident as one aimed at causing "fear and alarm".

She said: "At 6.30am on Wednesday, we received a report of an improvised device being discovered at Matalan at the Phoenix Retail Park.

"Incidents like this are treated seriously with a full and swift response and we closed the area while the device was inspected."

She added: "It was quickly established that there was no danger and it was removed.

"However, whoever left the device clearly intended to cause fear and alarm and it is important that we track down whoever is responsible.

"I would ask anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police in Paisley on 101."