Gambling addict stole almost £360,000 from Red Cross

Payroll manager Mary Booth transferred cash into own accounts to pay off debts.

Court: Booth jailed for more than two years (file pic). HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A woman who embezzled almost £360,000 from the British Red Cross to fund her gambling habit.

Mary Booth, a payroll manager for the charity, pretended to make payments to international delegates and employees but the money was in fact being transferred into her own bank accounts.

At Paisley Sheriff Court on Thursday, the 56-year-old was jailed for two years and three months.

She had earlier admitted embezzling £359,551 between Novermber 2008 and August 2015.

The court was told she had worked at the charity for 34 years and the embezzlement was discovered during an audit in March 2016.

Booth told the court she took the money to pay debts from a gambling addiction.

'We take such criminality very seriously and will not stop at prosecution.' Laura Mundell, procurator fiscal

The Crown Office has said it it will attempt to recover any profits through proceeds of crime legislation.

Laura Mundell, procurator fiscal for North Strathclyde, said: "Mary Booth took advantage of being in a position of trust and responsibility to embezzle cash on a large scale over a number of years.

"Her deception led to hundreds of thousands of pounds being taken from a charity for her own gain. We take such criminality very seriously and will not stop at prosecution.

"Proceeds of crime proceedings have now been commenced to ensure profits obtained through criminal conduct are confiscated from those who do not deserve them."

