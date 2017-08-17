Man charged with murder after body discovered in flat

Kirk McIntyre accused of killing Ricky McGettigan in Auchinairn, East Dunbartonshire.

Charge: Mr McGettigan's body was found in Clelland Avenue. STV

A man has been charged with the murder of another man whose body was found in East Dunbartonshire.

Ricky McGettigan, 51, was found dead in a flat on Clelland Avenue in Auchinairn on Wednesday, August 9.

Mr McGettigan, from Auchinairn, had last been seen visiting a friend in Balornock, Glasgow, three days before.

On Thursday, Kirk McIntyre appeared at Glasgow sheriff court charged with murder.

The 49-year-old, from Perth, entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was committed for further examination.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.