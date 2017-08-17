Man charged with murder after body discovered in flat
Kirk McIntyre accused of killing Ricky McGettigan in Auchinairn, East Dunbartonshire.
A man has been charged with the murder of another man whose body was found in East Dunbartonshire.
Ricky McGettigan, 51, was found dead in a flat on Clelland Avenue in Auchinairn on Wednesday, August 9.
Mr McGettigan, from Auchinairn, had last been seen visiting a friend in Balornock, Glasgow, three days before.
On Thursday, Kirk McIntyre appeared at Glasgow sheriff court charged with murder.
The 49-year-old, from Perth, entered no plea and was remanded in custody.
The case was committed for further examination.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.