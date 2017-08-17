University rector describes 'total panic' in Barcelona

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar was on Las Ramblas when terror attack took place.

Las Ramblas: Anwar captured video footage of attack's aftermath. Aamer Anwar/PA

Glasgow University rector Aamer Anwar has described the "total panic" in the aftermath of the terror attack in Barcelona.

Several people have been injured after a van crashed into people on Las Ramblas in the heart of the city.

Mr Anwar was walking on the street at the time of the incident and said he "heard screaming".

The human rights lawyer later described the aftermath at the scene as one of "total panic".

Spanish police have reportedly confirmed the incident was a terrorist attack.

Mr Anwar first posted video footage on Twitter at 4.12pm (GMT), stating: "Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier."

He posted a second video seven minutes later showing a large crowd of onlookers being directed away from the scene by officials, saying: "Total panic - we are all getting pushed back."

A Glasgow-based blogger and postgraduate student, Lindsey Lou, was also on Las Ramblas at the time of the attack.

She describing being in a shop changing room on the street and emerging to "absolute chaos".

The Spanish department of the Interior posted on social media there had been "a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van".

According to Spain's El Pais newspaper, the attackers are armed and currently holed up in a bar.

