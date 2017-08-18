Shopping centre to mark Pride with 'rainbow crossing'

The multi-coloured walkway will be installed at the entrance of Silverburn in Glasgow.

Pride: A rainbow crossing will be installed at Silverburn Shopping Centre. PA

A "rainbow crossing" believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland is being installed in front of a shopping centre to mark Glasgow Pride.

The multi-coloured walkway will run up to the entrance of Silverburn shopping centre between Saturday and Sunday.

It has been painted over the zebra crossing as a way to show support for the two-day festival celebrating the LGBTQI community.

General manager David Pierotti said: "Pride is a great event for our city, getting bigger every year. As a key retail destination for Glasgow, we really wanted to get involved in the city-wide celebrations, especially as this year's theme is all about showing support for families, which is something that we strongly support.

"We hope our bright and bold rainbow demonstrates our support to the LGBTQI community and everyone enjoying Pride this weekend."

The Pride Festival includes a parade through the city centre on Saturday and a range of entertainment, headlined by 90s Irish pop sensation B*Witched, over the two days at Glasgow Green.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.