  • STV
  • MySTV

Traders return to Glasgow market devastated by blaze

Chris Foote Chris Foote

About a third of Blochairn Fruit Market was destroyed in the fire on Thursday.

Blaze: Fire left market badly damaged.
Blaze: Fire left market badly damaged. Ryan Connor

Traders are returning to work at a Glasgow produce market devastated by fire.

The blaze at Blochairn Fruit Market broke out at 3.45am on Thursday and more than 70 firefighters battled for hours to bring it under control.

Nobody was injured but about a third of the market was destroyed.

Seventy-four stances were consumed by flames, along with units belonging to around ten traders.

The Blochairn market is the only one of its kind in Scotland and supplies traders across the country with fresh produce.

Sellers were able to return to areas untouched by the fire on Thursday night.

Devastated: Parts of the complex were destroyed.
Devastated: Parts of the complex were destroyed. Ryan Connor

Porter Thomas Holliday said it was a "miracle" that work had resumed so quickly.

"The spirit for the people here is amazing. The lorries are still coming in, they're still trading," he said.

"It's a miracle. Everybody is all working together and there's a great spirit. We'll get there."

Owner City Property said it was working to find temporary sites for the owners of damaged units.

"Temporary sites have been identified to allow those tenants directly affected to continue trading as close to business as normal as possible, with the west warehouse within the markets site immediately available," a spokesman said.

"We will continue to explore a short-term arrangement at a nearby site to provide additional space."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a "good proportion" of the two-storey complex survived the fire.

It employs around 400 people who handle about two million tonnes of produce each year.

Fruit seller Hugh Proctor said the fire could have a knock-on affect on restaurants, grocers and fishmongers nationwide.

"It's unemployment for me, it'll put a lot of traders out of business," he said shortly after the blaze broke out.

Meanwhile, Sarah Gulland, an assistant at Roots, Fruit and Flowers grocer in Finnieston, said traders might have to travel to England for produce.

Economy secretary Keith Brown called Blochairn Fruit Market a "Glasgow institution".

Firefighters: Crews battled blaze for hours.
Firefighters: Crews battled blaze for hours. STV

"It is a relief to see no injuries have been reported and I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick response and hard work in effectively dealing with what was a major fire," he said.

"However, we recognise it is a hugely worrying time for traders and businesses and our officials have been in contact with Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Markets and Scottish Enterprise, who have confirmed that urgent steps are being taken to minimise any disruption to trading."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.