Traders return to Glasgow market devastated by blaze

About a third of Blochairn Fruit Market was destroyed in the fire on Thursday.

Blaze: Fire left market badly damaged. Ryan Connor

Traders are returning to work at a Glasgow produce market devastated by fire.

The blaze at Blochairn Fruit Market broke out at 3.45am on Thursday and more than 70 firefighters battled for hours to bring it under control.

Nobody was injured but about a third of the market was destroyed.

Seventy-four stances were consumed by flames, along with units belonging to around ten traders.

The Blochairn market is the only one of its kind in Scotland and supplies traders across the country with fresh produce.

Sellers were able to return to areas untouched by the fire on Thursday night.



Devastated: Parts of the complex were destroyed. Ryan Connor

Porter Thomas Holliday said it was a "miracle" that work had resumed so quickly.

"The spirit for the people here is amazing. The lorries are still coming in, they're still trading," he said.

"It's a miracle. Everybody is all working together and there's a great spirit. We'll get there."

Owner City Property said it was working to find temporary sites for the owners of damaged units.

"Temporary sites have been identified to allow those tenants directly affected to continue trading as close to business as normal as possible, with the west warehouse within the markets site immediately available," a spokesman said.

"We will continue to explore a short-term arrangement at a nearby site to provide additional space."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a "good proportion" of the two-storey complex survived the fire.

It employs around 400 people who handle about two million tonnes of produce each year.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5543469937001-massive-fire-rips-through-warehouse-near-m8-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Fruit seller Hugh Proctor said the fire could have a knock-on affect on restaurants, grocers and fishmongers nationwide.

"It's unemployment for me, it'll put a lot of traders out of business," he said shortly after the blaze broke out.

Meanwhile, Sarah Gulland, an assistant at Roots, Fruit and Flowers grocer in Finnieston, said traders might have to travel to England for produce.

Economy secretary Keith Brown called Blochairn Fruit Market a "Glasgow institution".

Firefighters: Crews battled blaze for hours. STV

"It is a relief to see no injuries have been reported and I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick response and hard work in effectively dealing with what was a major fire," he said.

"However, we recognise it is a hugely worrying time for traders and businesses and our officials have been in contact with Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Markets and Scottish Enterprise, who have confirmed that urgent steps are being taken to minimise any disruption to trading."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.