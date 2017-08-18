  • STV
Heavy rain set to hit Scotland in wake of Hurricane Gert

Sean Batty Sean Batty Chris Foote Chris Foote

Up to three inches of rain could fall in Argyll this weekend in the aftermath of the storm.

Hurricane Gert: Tail end of storm set to batter Scotland (file pic).
Hurricane Gert: Tail end of storm set to batter Scotland (file pic). PA

Heavy rain is set to hit Scotland in the wake of Hurricane Gert, the most powerful storm of the year so far.

The west of the country likely to be worst affected by the aftermath of the squall, with up to three inches of rain predicted in Argyll.

Gert, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to hit Scotland on Sunday after crossing the North Atlantic.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Earlier in the week a tropical storm developed just south of Bermuda, which became Hurricane Gert on Thursday.

"This is now been downgraded back to tropical storm status as of Friday morning and is now heading east across the Atlantic.

"The storm will merge with a low pressure system closing the Atlantic, which is headed for the UK by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

"The remnants of Gert will bring heavy rain, especially to Scotland and Ireland on Monday."

Between 15mm and 20mm of rain is expected to fall widely across Scotland.

"However, higher areas such as Argyll could see two to three inches," Sean said.

"It could lead to localised flooding and we'll need to monitor the remnants of Gert through the weekend."

"Ahead of the rain, it looks like it will be a nice day for most of the country on Sunday," Sean added.

A separate weather warning has been issued by the Met Office in the north east of Scotland.

Heavy, thundery rain is expected to sweep across Grampian and eastern Sutherland and Caithness on Friday morning before clearing up in the evening.

Flood warnings have been issued for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Sutherland, Moray, Speyside, Tayside, Findgorn, Nairn and the Scottish borders.

