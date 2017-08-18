Teenager detained for stabbing young footballer to death

Luke Wallace, 16, suffered massive blood loss during the incident in Glasgow.

Luke Wallace: The 16-year-old was stabbed in Baillieston.

A 17-year-old convicted of killing a promising young footballer has been detained for nine years.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed 16-year-old Luke Wallace in the groin during a confrontation in Baillieston, on June 17, 2016.

Luke suffered massive blood loss from the stab wound, which cut his femoral artery, and he died in hospital eight days later.

Sentencing the 17-year-old, judge Lord Woolman told him: "You stabbed Luke with a lock-back knife and he died several days later.

"You claimed he had brought the knife, dropped it and you picked it up, but the jury convicted you of having a knife in a public place.

"However, you were attacked first and only inflicted one stab wound."

The High Court in Glasgow was told the the teenager was a first time offender with a troubled background and had been bullied at school.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow last month convicted the teenager of the culpable homicide of Luke.



The teenager was also convicted of having a lock-back knife in his possession and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothing he was wearing when he killed Luke.

He was originally on trial accused of Luke's murder but at the end of the Crown case prosecutor Jane Farquharson withdrew the murder charge and replaced it with the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Luke's mother Angela Wallace, 49, told the High Court in Glasgow that just an hour before the stabbing she texted her son asking where he was and telling him to "be safe".

