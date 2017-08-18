Man dies after smashing car into concrete barrier on M80

The crash happened near junction 4 in Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

The crash happened near junction 4 in Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire.

The 21-year-old lost control of his car before careering into the central reservation at 7.50pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but later died.

Inspector Darren Faulds said: "Whilst officers have spoken to a number of people who stopped to assist the man after the crash, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car on the M80 prior to the incident, or who may have information that will assist our enquiries."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.