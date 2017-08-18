  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow City Council staff in major equal pay victory

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Thousands of former and current female workers to benefit after Court of Session ruling.

Ruling: City council says decision is 'complex'.
Ruling: City council says decision is 'complex'. STV

Thousands of current and former staff at Glasgow City Council have won a major victory in a long-running equal pay court case.

The Court of Session published a ruling on Friday saying the council's pay arrangements may have been less favourable to women in low paid jobs.

The case was brought by Action 4 Equality Scotland (A4ES), which represents 6000 claimants, and the union Unison, which represents 1400.

A4ES, which began its campaign in courts and employment tribunals in 2005, says the ruling will open the door to more claims from those who left the council in the last five years.

It pointed out large differences in pay between jobs which were traditionally male and female.

Judge Lord Menzies' decision ruled new pay arrangements set out by the council in 2007 may have been decided on an unfair basis.

The council said the ruling was "complex" and discussions would continue with trade unions.

Stefan Cross QC said: "This is really great news for thousands of low-paid women workers across Glasgow who put their trust in A4ES to get the job done.

"We have been saying for years that the city council could not justify paying highly skilled, hard-working staff like home carers so much less than gardeners, gravediggers and refuse workers."

He added: "There is now bound to be a huge influx of new cases against the city council, which faces a mammoth bill of £500m after stubbornly refusing to face up to its equal pay obligations for the past 12 years.

"Once again we urge Glasgow city council to get round the table to resolve these issues once and for all."

Mike Kirby, Unison's Scottish secretary, said: "This judgment that the Glasgow scheme is flawed is great news for low-paid women workers.

"The way Glasgow rates and pays workers has been the source of conflict and division for ten years."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1389953-equal-pay-claims-against-glasgow-city-council-to-proceed/ | default

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "This is a complex ruling about a complex matter. It is right that the council takes some time to consider the immediate impact and wider ramifications of this ruling.

"Council officers will require time to consider all the implications of this ruling but I have instructed them to continue to speak to the trade unions about the application of the pay and grading scheme."

She added: "We have recently settled the long running janitors' dispute and we are actively working with the trade unions to settle all cases relating to pay protection, where a number of women continued to be paid unequally even after the introduction of the new pay and grading system.

"The city government was elected on a commitment to improve industrial relations in Glasgow City Council, including resolving inherited outstanding equal pay cases.

"Today's ruling has not changed that position."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.