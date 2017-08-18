Family of footballer stabbed to death forced to move home

Luke Wallace was killed during a confrontation in Glasgow on June 17 last year.

Luke Wallace: Died in hospital eight days after attack.

The mother of a promising young footballer who was stabbed to death says her family have been forced to move from their home in the wake of the killing.

Luke Wallace was stabbed during a confrontation in Glasgow on June 17 last year.

The 16-year-old suffered massive blood loss from a stab wound to his groin, which cut his femoral artery.

Luke, who played for Drumchapel Amateur Football Club, died in hospital eight days later following the incident in Baillieston.

His 17-year-old attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was originally charged with murder but was convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide and detained for nine years.

Luke's mother, Angela Wallace, said she was scared to let her other children out of the house after the stabbing.

She said: "You never imagine something like this happening to you.

"When it comes to your door, it makes you more aware of knife crime and what is going on.

"For our family, we had to leave the area because we would just have never let our other children out the house."

Baillieston: Luke was a promising young footballer for Drumchapel Amateur Football Club.

Mrs Wallace described the killer as someone who has showed a "lack of respect" towards her family since the fatal incident.

"He showed no remorse whatsoever," she said. That was very hurtful for us.

"Some of the things that were said in the trial were hurtful. It just showed a real lack of respect."

The 49-year-old added: "We did not know what to expect at the sentencing.

"Nine years is not a long time for taking our Luke's life but we didn't expect it to be as much as that.

"Some justice has been served although it can never totally be served as Luke is never coming back."

Mrs Wallace said she had read of numerous knife attacks since her son's death.

She said: "Something has to be done. The police have such a hard job - there's not a day goes by you don't pick up the paper and read of more crime involving knives.

"Unless the police have the powers to stop and search in the fight against knife crime, it is going to remain very difficult for them."