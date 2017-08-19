Reward offered in hunt for man wanted over shooting

Jordan Owen is sought over the death of a man in a street brawl in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Jordan Owen: 23-year-old wanted over Ballantay Terrace shooting.

A charity is offering a reward of up to £5000 for information on the location of a man wanted by police in connection with a murder.

Police are searching for Jordan Owen, 23, from Castlemilk, Glasgow in relation to the death of Jamie Lee on July 8.

Mr Lee was one of two men shot in a brawl near a playpark in Ballantay Terrace, Castlemilk, in which five people were also injured.

Crimestoppers, which is offering the reward, said the 22-year-old had become a father a few weeks before he was shot, leaving behind his partner Laura and newborn son Jae.

Angela Parker, Crimestoppers Scotland national manager, said: "Our charity is about trying to do what's right, and ensuring that people have an outlet where they can speak up anonymously, especially when it might be about someone they know personally.

"Police are anxious to trace Jordan Owen in connection with a very serious crime. We need to know where he is so police can question him.

"If you know where he is, please do not approach him. Pick up the phone or visit our website, safe in the knowledge he'll never know you spoke to us."

He is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with short brown hair and police previously warned he is "considered dangerous" and people should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's anonymous online form.

Crimestoppers said information passed directly to the police will not qualify for the reward.

