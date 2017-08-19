More than 5000 people expected at Glasgow's Pride parade

The annual Pride Glasgow event is being held at Glasgow Green this weekend.

Pride: Marchers will take to the streets over the weekend. Pride Glasgow

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Glasgow's annual Pride event this weekend.

Pride Glasgow, described by organisers as Scotland's largest LGBTI festival, is being held at Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will also feature a parade through the heart of the city on Saturday.

Organisers expect more than 5000 people to take part in the parade, with 10 times that number thought to watch it as it snakes its way through the city centre and Merchant City areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to address the crowds attending the festival.

A range of entertainment, headlined by 90s Irish pop sensation B*Witched, has been scheduled over the two days at Glasgow Green.

X Factor runner up Saara Aalto and dance singer Kelly Llorenna are also expected on stage.

Marchers will also be able to access a market, community stalls, family area, youth space and fairground rides once they enter the designated pride site.

